Power Struggle Rocks Namibia As Opposition Challenges Election

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A fierce battle for Namibia's future erupted when opposition leader Dr. Panduleni Itula rejected the December 2024 election results. His move threatens to end SWAPO's 34-year grip on power since independence.



The numbers tell a compelling story. SWAPO's presidential candidate leads with just 48% - a sharp drop from their previous 87% victory a decade ago.



Itula's Independent Patriots for Change holds 30% of the counted votes so far. Technical failures and ballot shortages forced to stretch over four days instead of one.



Voters waited in long lines while some stations ran out of papers. The Electoral Commission's decision to extend voting sparked claims of manipulation.



Money and jobs drive this political shift. Namibia struggles with 35% unemployment, hitting young people hardest. Corruption scandals have weakened trust in SWAPO's leadership.







A new generation questions the old guard's ability to deliver change. The stakes reach beyond Namibia's borders. Similar political shifts have already transformed neighboring countries.



Botswana 's ruling party lost power after 60 years. South Africa's ANC lost its majority for the first time since apartheid ended.



Itula plans legal action to nullify the results. His party claims votes were counted while people still voted - a clear breach of election rules. The Electoral Commission must now prove the process was fair.



This election marks a turning point. SWAPO faces its first real threat of losing power. Young voters demand solutions to unemployment and corruption. The outcome will shape Namibia's economic and political direction for years to come.



The world watches as this resource-rich nation navigates its deepest political crisis since independence. At stake is not just who rules Namibia, but whether its democracy can handle a potential power shift.

