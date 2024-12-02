(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global semiconductor advanced packaging market

The global semiconductor advanced packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.79 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.72% during the forecast period. Complex semiconductor ic designs is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of semiconductor components in vehicles. However, increased production costs poses a challenge. Key market players include Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Cactus Materials Inc., China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., HANA Micron Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co. Ltd., King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., nepes Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SIGNETICS Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tongfu Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., UTAC Holdings Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 22.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Cactus Materials Inc., China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., HANA Micron Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co. Ltd., King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., nepes Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SIGNETICS Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tongfu Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., UTAC Holdings Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Market Driver

The automotive industry's shift towards electrification and automation drives the semiconductor market, with ICs used for airbags, GPS, braking systems, displays, infotainment, power doors, windows, and automated driving. Small size and right form factor necessitate advanced packaging solutions. Keywords: Miniaturization, Chip packaging, Integrated circuits, WLP, RFID, MEMS, Power devices, AI, ML, DL, Industrial sector, Fan-Out WLP, PLC, Embedded processors, High performance, Low power consumption.



Market

Challenges

The semiconductor advanced packaging market faces rising production costs due to warpage issues. Warpage, or deviation from intended part shape, results in wafer surface distortion and waste. This recurring problem in semiconductor packaging increases costs for manufacturers. Key trends include compact designs, thermal management, miniaturization, enhanced reliability, and 3D integration. Warpage challenges include thermal dissipation, overheating, and signal delays in high-speed applications. Innovative solutions are needed for improved thermal management and electrical performance in modern electronic devices.

Segment Overview



This semiconductor advanced packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Analog and mixed ICs

1.2 MEMS and sensors

1.3 Logic and memory devices

1.4 Wireless connectivity devices 1.5 CMOS image sensors



2.1 Flip chip

2.2 FI WLP

2.3 2.5D/3D 2.4 FO WLP



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Analog and mixed ICs-

The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market experiences steady growth due to the increasing demand for modern electronic components with enhanced performance and functionality. Advanced packaging solutions, such as Flip-Chip, Embedded-Die, Fan-Out WLP, and FO WLP, are essential for the proliferation of Analog and Mixed ICs in communication, consumer electronics, automotive, and other industries. These packaging types address the challenges of interconnection lengths, signal delays, and high-speed applications, including 5G technology, interactive gaming elements, and high-frequency applications. Advanced packaging also supports miniaturization of devices, enabling the integration of RFID, MEMS, Power devices, AI, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning in various sectors, including the Industrial sector. Chip packaging innovations, such as Thin Wafers and Wafer-Level Packaging (WLP), are crucial for semiconductor IC manufacturing, enabling the production of advanced components for various applications.

Research Analysis

The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for compact, high-performance, and high-speed technologies in various sectors. Key technologies driving this market include Flip-chip CSP (Chip Scale Packaging), Wafer-level CSP (Chip Scale Packaging), and Fan-Out WLP (Wafer-Level Packaging). These advanced packaging solutions enable miniaturization, enhanced reliability, and improved thermal management for power devices and computing components. The IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies, including Machine Learning and Deep Learning, are major contributors to this market's expansion in the industrial sector. Advanced packaging industry innovations, such as process nodes and energy-efficient solutions, are essential for delivering high computing power and high-speed signals. Power devices and programmable logic controllers also benefit from these advancements, ensuring optimal performance and energy efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for miniaturization, higher performance, and lower power consumption in electronic devices. The market consists of various packaging technologies such as Flip Chip, Wafer Level Packaging, and 3D Packaging. These technologies enable semiconductor devices to be more compact, efficient, and reliable. The market is driven by the consumer electronics industry, automotive, and industrial sectors. The use of advanced packaging in applications like AI, IoT, and 5G is also fueling market growth. Companies like Intel, Samsung, and Micron are major players in the Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market. The market is expected to continue its upward trend due to the ongoing miniaturization trend and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Device



Analog And Mixed ICs



MEMS And Sensors



Logic And Memory Devices



Wireless Connectivity Devices

CMOS Image Sensors

Technology



Flip Chip



FI WLP



2.5D/3D

FO WLP

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

