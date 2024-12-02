Canadian Bitcoin Trading Platform Sees Record Activity In November

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The %Crypto sector has seen tremendous growth since the presidential election, and this trend is expected to continue. This company is capitalizing on this trend by investing in products and companies that support the vision of a safe, compliant and regulated environment.

Leading innovator in digital assets, %BIGGDigitalAssets Inc. (TSXV: $BIGG) (OTC: $BBKCF) announced in a press release today that it saw record-breaking trading activity on its Canadian in November. BIGG is the owner of Netcoins, Blockchain Intelligence Group, and TerraZero.

Trading volume at Netcoins exceeded $100m CAD in November, largely driven by Bitcoin's price appreciation and a momentous shift to positive crypto sentiment in the industry. The platform generated over $1,500,000 CAD in revenue during November, its second-highest month of the year.

Netcoins CEO Fraser Matthews stated, “The crypto market has seen tremendous growth following the United States Presidential election. Bitcoin itself has seen a 40% rise in value since the election, and could potentially surpass $100,000 USD in value.”

Canadian shares of BIGG were trading up in afternoon trade.