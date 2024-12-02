China’S Manufacturing Resilience Surprises Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's sector showed unexpected strength in November, defying analysts' predictions. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 51.5 from 50.3 in October, surpassing the forecast of 50.5.



This uptick indicates a significant expansion in factory activity. The surge stems from recent economic stimuli implemented since late September. New orders, both domestic and international, grew at the fastest pace in over three years.



Production levels increased solidly, driven by this influx of orders. Intermediate and goods sectors led the growth, while consumer goods saw a slight decline.



Business confidence among manufacturers reached an eight-month high, reflecting optimism about future economic conditions and government policies. This aligns with the official PMI data, which also reported modest expansion.



However, challenges persist in China 's economy. Real estate investment declined by 10.3% from January to October, and industrial profits fell by 10% in October. These figures highlight ongoing structural issues.







The manufacturing sector 's growth occurs amid global economic uncertainties, including potential trade tensions with the United States.



Despite these challenges, China remains a dominant force in global manufacturing, contributing about 30% of global manufacturing added value in 2023.

China's Economic Shift

China's economic strategy now focuses on shifting capital from real estate to technology-intensive manufacturing. This approach aims to offset challenges like a declining population through productivity gains in high-tech industries.



The country is pursuing self-sufficiency in core technologies to withstand external pressures. Recent economic measures aim to stabilize growth at around 5%, including efforts to reverse the decline in housing sales and provide relief to local governments.



China is transitioning to a "new normal" economy, emphasizing consumption-driven growth and environmentally conscious expansion. The country's innovation capabilities have significantly improved, particularly in the ICT sector.



However, the manufacturing sector now faces the challenge of transitioning from quantity to quality, as outlined in the "Made in China 2025" initiative.



As China navigates these economic shifts, the manufacturing sector's performance remains a key indicator of the country's overall economic health and future trajectory.

