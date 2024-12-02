Al Rayyan Municipality Enhances Cooperation With Dreama

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Municipality, represented by Al Rayan Municipality, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Orphan Care Center (Dreama) aimed at achieving a shared vision to support and empower orphans. With the aim of enhancing joint cooperation between national entities to achieve their humanitarian and development goals. The signing ceremony, which was held at the headquarters of Al Rayan Municipality, was attended by Jaber Hassan al Jaber, Director of Al Rayyan Municipality, and Sheikha Najla bint Ahmed al-Thani, Executive Director of the Orphan Care Center (Dreama), and a number of officials from both sides.

Jaber Hassan al Jaber said in a speech delivered on his behalf by Rashid al Mansouri, Director of the Services Affairs Department at Al Rayan Municipality, which signing the memorandum of understanding reflects the keenness and commitment of Al Rayan Municipality in providing support and care to families and individuals in society. Stressing that signing the memorandum of understanding is an important step towards enhancing cooperation with Dreama.

MENAFN02122024000067011011ID1108947512