Openpad AI Raises $2M To Transform Web3 Investments With Decentralized AI Analytics

SINGAPORE, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenPad AI , a revolutionary harnessing decentralized AI analytics to deliver data-driven strategies, has secured $2 million in funding, led by Basics Capital. Other notable investors in this round include Protein Capital, Spicy Capital, Green Arrow Adventures, VivaTech Ventures, Brinc, Boba Network, Avalon Wealth Club, Coin Bold, TechFarm and more . Additionally, angel investors such as Cobra from FireStarter and Sundeep K.S. from TrustSwap have joined the initiative, supporting the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) and AI-powered solutions.

By blending blockchain technology with AI, OpenPad AI creates innovative tools that prioritize user privacy, ownership, and decentralized control, addressing critical challenges in the Web3 ecosystem.

OpenPad AI's unique approach combines AI-powered analytics with blockchain to revolutionize investment decision-making and data management. Users can seamlessly access personalized investment strategies, project scoring, and real-time market insights while maintaining control over their data.

OpenPad's ecosystem offers a suite of AI products that cater to the diverse demands of the blockchain space. Key features include:

AI Protocol: At the core of OpenPad AI lies the OPAD Protocol, a blockchain-based decentralized data access layer that integrates edge computing to establish a secure and efficient learning system. It decentralizes data to enhance privacy, minimize risks, and enable model training on diverse datasets without extensive transfers. With incentive mechanisms rewarding nodes and users via OPAD tokens, the protocol fosters participation and transparency. By prioritizing scalability, inclusivity, and robust AI development, OPAD Protocol sets a new benchmark for fairness and innovation in the Web3 landscape.

OPAD Intel Key NFT: Allow these key holders to run OpenPad nodes, earn xOPAD tokens and contribute to the platform's AI-driven analytics. Node operators gain access to exclusive insights, helping improve investment strategies while benefiting from OpenPad's growth. Additional perks include guaranteed participation in the Node Sale, early access to AI features, whitelisting for future NFT drops, and point multipliers to reward engagement.



Mint your OPAD Intel Key and start earning now:







OPAD Node: Serve as a lightweight and privacy-focused verification module, ensuring global connectivity and resource availability within the ecosystem. Node operators earn rewards through token distribution, transaction fees, and airdrops while enhancing network security and gaining governance rights. This framework supports a decentralized, scalable, and inclusive computing infrastructure aligned with OPAD's vision.









AI Portal : Is a cornerstone of OpenPad AI, offering users an all-in-one solution to manage digital assets, strategize investments, and access critical Web3 tools.



Seamless Wallet Management : Consolidate and monitor all your wallets in one place. Analyze data across decentralized lending protocols, stablecoins, margin trading platforms, and DEXes for informed decisions.

AI Investment Assistant : Personalized insights tailored to your investment preferences, market trends, and order tags. Gain actionable recommendations for projects, activities, and strategies that align with your portfolio.

Project Scoring and Visualization : AI-powered scoring organizes and presents project data visually, enabling quick access to comprehensive and real-time insights for smarter planning.

Token Scanning : Identify promising crypto investments by analyzing emerging trading pairs and evaluating market dynamics. It offers real-time data and AI-driven insights, enabling you to uncover the next big opportunity in the cryptocurrency market. Project Analytics : Provides in-depth data on tokens and projects to help investors refine their strategies. It evaluates contract quality, tokenomics, holder distribution, and market dynamics. Real-time updates and thorough checks on key factors enable informed decision-making.









AI Launchpad : Revolutionize project funding by prioritizing quality and integrity. Leveraging advanced AI analytics, it screens out deals that lack diligence or exhibit excessive greed, safeguarding investor interests. Simultaneously, it empowers projects to optimize their strategies, ensuring they put forth maximum effort to achieve sustainable success. With this balanced approach, the AI Launchpad fosters a fair, efficient, and results-driven investment ecosystem.

OpenTap : A dynamic Telegram Mini App by OpenPad, unlock thrilling adventures with hidden RUBY and gamified tasks. Users can tap to earn, invite friends, climb leaderboards, and join exciting airdrop events like the Bounty Wheel or Opad Intel Key minting, all seamlessly integrated with the OpenPad ecosystem for a rewarding Web3 experience.

Quest System: Your gateway to unlock exclusive rewards through interactive challenges. Designed to engage and empower users, the system offers a variety of quests tailored to Web3 explorers, ranging from simple tasks to more strategic missions. Earn points, boost your balance, and access special perks as you complete quests, all while exploring the full potential of the OpenPad ecosystem.

OpenPad AI's decentralized architecture addresses critical challenges in AI development and Web3 investments, including centralized data control, privacy risks, and insufficient global participation in model training. By offering blockchain-integrated solutions, OpenPad AI fosters collaboration and innovation, enabling users to unlock the full potential of decentralized AI.

With the $2M raised, OpenPad AI plans to expand its AI-powered tools and onboard millions of users into its ecosystem. It aims to empower individuals and developers by providing cutting-edge solutions that align with Web3's core values of transparency, fairness, and decentralization. OpenPad AI is setting a new standard for Web3 investments, making decentralized AI analytics accessible and impactful for all.

