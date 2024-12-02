HALLMARK VENTURE GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW FRAUD FILTER AND PLATFORM UPGRADES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2024

Hallmark Venture Group, Inc. (OTC: "HLLK" or the "Company") today announced a partnership with True Audience, and the successful implementation of its advanced fraud filter as well as additional enhancements, further solidifying its leadership in digital marketing innovation.

The Company's new fraud filter is designed to significantly enhance traffic quality across all advertising platforms by detecting and eliminating invalid or low-quality clicks in real time. This improves advertiser ROI while protecting campaign budgets from waste.

In addition to the fraud filter, the Company has introduced upgraded beacon tracking capabilities. These enhancements allow the platform to monitor click flow with greater precision, providing advertisers with deeper insights into customer interactions and optimizing the entire conversion process.

The Company has also improved its AI-driven image generator, enabling advertisers to create visually compelling ads that meet platform compliance requirements seamlessly. This upgraded tool ensures that ads are not only aesthetically engaging but also contextually relevant, maximizing campaign effectiveness.

Evan Bloomberg, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "These innovations reflect our commitment to empowering advertisers with cutting-edge tools. By improving fraud detection, tracking capabilities, and creative solutions, we're delivering on our promise to drive better results while minimizing risks and inefficiencies."

About True Audience, Inc.

True Audience, founded in 2017 by a team of seasoned ad tech and cybersecurity experts, was established to address a critical problem: the growing complexity of AdTech was making it easier for ad fraud to infiltrate major platforms, often unnoticed.

With a mission to eliminate the guesswork from media buying and make fraud prevention simple and accessible, True Audience focuses on ensuring that ads get in front of real users. Media buying is inherently complex, but True Audience believes that reaching the right audience should remain the priority-not worrying about fraud. By providing user-friendly, cost-effective fraud prevention tools, True Audience ensures that advertisers can focus on achieving their goals without unnecessary obstacles.

True Audience delivers innovative solutions that help clients grow their businesses and improve marketing results by effectively mitigating fraud. The company remains dedicated to enabling greater success for its clients through reliable, advanced fraud prevention technologies.

About the Company

Hallmark Venture Group, Inc. (OTC: HLLK) specializes in machine learning and AI technologies that automate and optimize ad campaigns. The Company's proprietary platform integrates real-time insights with advanced fraud prevention, ensuring advertisers achieve maximum ROI with minimal manual intervention.

Jubilee Intel, a wholly owned subsidiary of HLLK, leads the charge in digital marketing innovation. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, Jubilee focuses on enhancing keyword research, improving traffic quality, and refining data analysis processes to maximize the efficiency and profitability of digital advertising campaigns.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets.

