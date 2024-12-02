Holiday Cheer, Carbon Clear: Join Our Offset Giveaway!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Green Builder wants to make your holidays a little greener-enter our Carbon Offset Holiday Giveaway for a chance to win one of three year-long carbon offset packages!

Lake City, Colo., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are a time to come together, sip hot chocolate, and reflect on the past year-or perhaps jump into a giant pile of leaves or build a snowman. There are so many traditions that make this season special. But even the moments that bring us joy can have an impact on the environment.

Consider the recently celebrated Thanksgiving holiday: According to AAA, 80 million people traveled 50 miles or more from home, with 89% of those people traveling by car. That's a lot of traffic-and a lot of carbon emissions. So, how can we reduce our carbon footprint while still keeping the joy of the holiday season alive?

One easy way is to carpool with the whole clan when traveling. Most of the time, it's more environmentally friendly to drive than to fly. In fact, taking just one long flight can produce the equivalent of 14% of your car's annual emissions. Another way to make an impact is by consuming less. Consider purchasing fewer goods and gifts, reusing holiday decorations year after year, and swapping traditional lights for energy-efficient holiday lighting. Small changes like these can help you celebrate the season while reducing your environmental impact.

For the carbon emissions you can't eliminate, carbon offsets provide a practical solution. Carbon offsets allow us to mitigate emissions as we work toward a net-zero carbon economy. To that end, Green Builder Media is thrilled to announce our first annual Carbon Offset Holiday Giveaway ! Three lucky winners will receive a year-long carbon offset package. This means that a year of your carbon output will be offset via high-quality offsets from trackable, accountable, and transparent projects powered by CNaught, the leading provider of science-backed portfolios of high-integrity carbon credits designed to maximize climate impact.

Why Participate?



Chance to win a one-year carbon offset package at no cost.

Eliminate hard-to-reduce emissions. Promote climate awareness and inspire others in your community.

How to Enter:



Fill out our registration form . Make sure your form is in by December 15 . Stay tuned for winner announcements on our social media channels.

This holiday season, let's make a lasting impact together. Sign up today , spread the word, and contribute to a sustainable future! CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

Attachment

Offset Your Carbon Footprint

CONTACT: Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 513-532-0185 ...