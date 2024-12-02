The Blueshirt Group Asia Congratulates Pony.Ai On Its Successful IPO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) pony (NASDAQ:PONY)

BEIJING, CHINA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Blueshirt Group Asia , a leading investor relations and advisory firm serving U.S.-listed clients across Asia, today congratulated Pony (NASDAQ: PONY) on its successful U.S. IPO.

Blueshirt Asia Managing Director Gary Dvorchak, CFA commented,“We are thrilled to see Pony complete the challenging multi-year IPO process and start life as a publicly traded company, especially with such a successful transaction, which was oversubscribed and upsized. During our time working with Pony, from summer 2021 through early 2024, we executed an effective campaign to assist them in building their capital markets visibility. Like most private companies, Pony started their process in 2021 unknown to the markets yet entered 2024 as a recognized leader in autonomous driving. Blueshirt Asia is proud of its integral role in helping the Pony team lay a solid foundation that enabled such a robust IPO.

“A successful IPO does not result solely from the three weeks of roadshow that precedes pricing. As important are the years of preparation and visibility building that enable a roadshow to consist of 'update' meetings for a well-known company, rather than 'introductory' meetings to an unknown company. We believe that Pony's wisdom in taking a long-term approach to its IPO paid off this week. We congratulate them on this week's achievement and are confident they will transform transportation in the years ahead.”

Blueshirt Managing Director Feifei Shen added,“As a recognized leader in investor relations for the mobility sector, Blueshirt Asia can assist other emerging leaders in amplifying their visibility and preparing for listing. In addition to working with Pony, in 2021 we assisted in the $1 billion IPO of a leading autonomous trucking pioneer and worked on the largest SPAC transaction of all time with the leading ride-hailing app in Southeast Asia. We encourage new emerging leaders in mobility to get in touch to learn more about how to turbocharge their IPO process.”

