Wrightwell, Formerly Vantage, Secures New Financing Round And Partners With Bain Capital And Saluda Grade To Invest Up To $300M In U.S. Housing

Wrightwell will utilize new funding to drive nationwide expansion of its full-service and operating platform.

Together with Bain Capital and Saluda Grade, the strategic partnership seeks to invest up to $300 million to expand U.S. single-family rental (SFR) and build-for-rent (BFR) for lower- and middle-income families and individuals. Several seasoned real estate leaders have joined Wrightwell to support its ambitious growth plans.

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Wrightwell, a vertically integrated real estate platform offering comprehensive operational and investment services to captive capital partners and third-party clients, today announced the close of its latest funding round. In conjunction with the transaction, Wrightwell also formed a strategic partnership with Bain Capital's Insurance team (Bain Capital) and Saluda Grade

to invest up to $300 million into SFR and BFR housing, addressing critical residential housing needs across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bain Capital to our platform and to deepen our longstanding partnership with Saluda Grade. Both organizations bring extensive expertise in direct investments in U.S. housing and financing operating companies," said Anthony DePalma, Co-Founder and CEO of Wrightwell. "In addition to executing for captive capital, our platform helps enable

all market participants to leverage our full-service institutional-quality operations for all their real estate needs. Together with our investment partners, we have assembled an outstanding team to drive Wrightwell forward as a top-tier national real estate investment and operating business."



The partnership will focus on creating and enhancing affordable housing options for lower- and middle-income families and individuals, combining Bain Capital's and Saluda Grade's investment experience with Wrightwell's end-to-end operational capabilities.

"Wrightwell has demonstrated continued ability to adapt and innovate across changing interest rates and market environments," said Brad Hartung, Senior Portfolio Manager at Saluda Grade and board member at Wrightwell. "This strategic partnership will help bolster management's ability to execute on the firm's growth strategy and secure long-lasting commercial partnerships that should drive value creation for all stakeholders. We are excited to see Wrightwell continue to enhance its servicing of the unmet needs that exist in the real estate market."

Key Leadership Appointments

To drive its national expansion, Wrightwell has appointed several industry leaders to key roles:



Chris Poston – Executive Vice President (EVP) of Property and Asset Management (formerly Rothesay Life). Based in Atlanta, GA.

Mark Woodling – EVP of Brokerage (formerly eXp). Based in Dallas, TX.

Jonathan Salyer – EVP of Construction (formerly Darwin Homes). Based in Phoenix, AZ. Erin Taylor – EVP of Finance and Accounting (formerly Fundrise). Based in Phoenix, AZ.

"We are excited to add such a deep bench of industry veterans to our team," said Alex Kahn, Co-Founder and COO of

Wrightwell. "Their expertise, deep experience and understanding of the U.S. housing market will strengthen Wrightwell's efforts to establish itself as a key provider of real estate operating and investment services to all market participants."



From Vantage to Wrightwell: A Strategic Rebrand

Founded in 2021 as an SFR asset originator, Wrightwell (formerly Vantage) has evolved into a full-service real estate operating and investment platform. Its new identity reflects a broader focus on delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to captive capital partners and third-party clients.

National Growth Plans

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Wrightwell currently operates in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company plans to expand its Construction, Brokerage, Asset and Property Management Divisions into ten new markets within the next year. For more information, please visit: .

About Wrightwell

Wrightwell is a vertically integrated real estate platform offering comprehensive operational and investment services to captive capital partners and third-party clients. The company operates five core business lines: Brokerage, Construction, Property Management, Asset Management, and REO Management. Clients can choose individual services or engage in a more comprehensive partnership. For more information, please visit: .

About Bain Capital

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world's leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth & Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit & Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 25 offices on four continents, more than 1,850 employees, and approximately $185 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit

Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Saluda Grade

Saluda Grade is an alternative asset manager focused on opportunities in asset backed finance, real estate debt and equity, and hard asset sectors. Headquartered in New York City, the Firm was founded in 2019. See saludagrade for additional information.

