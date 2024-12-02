India A Rising Economic Power & Gateway For Investments: Global Leaders

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) India is a rising economic power and a gateway for investments, the global leaders said on Monday.

Global leaders participated in the inaugural session of the CII Partnership Summit 2024 in the national capital. Trade Ministers from Italy, Israel, Bhutan, Bahrain, Algeria, Nepal, Senegal, South Africa, Myanmar, Qatar and the Secretary of State for the of Commerce of Cambodia are partner countries at the Summit.

Speaking to IANS, of Industry, Commerce and Employment, Royal of Bhutan, Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji says: "India is a rising economic power. There are a lot of foreign investment companies thriving in India and who are more interested in the region. So we are here to connect that network reach out because Bhutan is increasing focus on foreign direct investments (FDI) in renewable energy, IT enabled services and hospitalities."

Serigne Gueye Diop, Minister of Commerce and Trade, Republic of Senegal, says: "India was one of the leaders in economic investment last year, both globally and in Senegal, my country, and in Africa. That's why we believe that India is now a gateway for African investment. At the same time, it is a very strong partner in technology, IT, and artificial intelligence."

He added that in Senegal, more than 100 companies investing in India today.

“We believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is much more to come in terms of collaborative investment, both in the economy and in technology,” he added.

Myanmar Deputy Minister of Commerce, U Min Min says: "As Myanmar is a neighboring country of India, we have long-standing diplomatic and historical ties. Today, we have the opportunity to meet not only with regional countries but also with countries from all over the world. This gives us a chance to discuss trade, investments, and technologies across various sectors, where we can exchange views and experiences."

Earlier, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India offers a trusted hand of friendship and partnership to countries of the Global South.

Sharing the common themes mentioned at the session, he pointed out that stability, space, satellite and sustainability were most spoken of by the officials in attendance and emphasised that the world today needs these discussions.

Speaking about strengthening the economies of the partner countries, the Minister underlined the need for liquidity to ensure financial stability to fund the future. Elaborating further, the Minister noted that liquidity coupled with lifestyles needs deeper reflection.