UNION TRIBUNE SAN DIEGO NAMES SHARP A WINNER OF THE METRO SAN DIEGO TOP WORKPLACES 2024 AWARD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), is thrilled to share its Sharp Business Systems (SBS)

San Diego, California branch has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 distinction by Energage LLC. This prestigious recognition, based entirely on confidential employee feedback highlights Sharp's commitment to creating a supportive and empowering work environment in the San Diego region.

SBS So Cal

Continue Reading

The Top Workplaces award, administered by Energage, a leading employee engagement technology partner, assesses employee experiences across essential themes such as Feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow and Empowered to Execute. Sharp's commitment to fostering an inclusive, growth-oriented workplace is reflected in its robust professional development programs, flexible work options, and dedication to employee well-being, scoring a place amongst the 93 companies awarded with this honor.

"We are proud to receive the Top Workplace recognition," said Dale Wedge, President of SBS of Southern California. "Our commitment to cultivating an environment where employees feel valued and inspired is at the core of our success. This award underscores the dedication and talent of our team in San Diego."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

To see the full list of San Diego's Top Workplace 2024 honorees in the Union Tribune, published on November 24, please see here .

ABOUT SHARP BUSINESS SYSTEMS

Sharp Business Systems (SBS) is the direct sales division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. SBS branches throughout the U.S. combine the resources of a multi-billion-dollar corporation with the value of local representation and community relationships. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SBS offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, SBS has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at href="" rel="nofollow" sharpus . Become a fan of Sharp business products on

Facebook , follow us on

X ,

LinkedIn

and

Instagram

and watch us on

YouTube .

COMPANY CONTACT

Peppercomm

[email protected] , 347-804-4608



ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.

Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.

With access to a unique combination of

patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

For more information or to nominate your organization,

visit energage

or topworkplaces.

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED