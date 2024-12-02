Elektrobit Launches EB Corbos Linux SDK As An Amazon Machine Image To Support Cloud-First Workflows

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



ERLANGEN, Germany, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektrobit , an AWS Automotive Software Competency Partner, today announced the immediate availability of its EB corbos Linux

– built on Ubuntu operating system (OS) software development kit (SDK) on the AWS Marketplace. The EB corbos Linux SDK Amazon Machine Image (AMI) is an open-source OS for developing next-generation embedded automotive systems based on powerful high-performance computing (HPC). With the free basic OS and SDK , automotive engineers and software architects can leverage powerful build machines from AWS to build custom OS images in the cloud, accelerating the development and innovation of software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms.

EB corbos Linux

– built on Ubuntu brings the world's largest embedded Linux development community to the automotive industry while supporting stringent automotive security and regulatory requirements and providing reliable, long-term maintenance. With its availability on the AWS Marketplace, EB corbos Linux allows automakers to start new projects within minutes and collaborate on them remotely by emulating their software and hardware on Amazon EC2 instances powered by the Arm-based AWS Graviton processor family.

"EB corbos Linux combines the benefits of open source and automotive qualification, offering a valuable solution for vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to develop advanced new vehicle architectures," says Yu Fang, co-founder, CTO, and Chief Product Officer at Sonatus. "With in-vehicle and cloud software, the Sonatus Vehicle Platform is a perfect match for EB corbos Linux and its AWS SDK to deliver a development platform that is native to both automotive and cloud."

"By leveraging the 'always-on' AWS cloud infrastructure, globally distributed teams can collaborate seamlessly, enabling agile development and faster delivery of customer value," explained Mike Robertson, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director at Elektrobit. "We see the EB corbos Linux SDK AMI playing a key role for OEMs pursuing a 'Shift Left' development strategy as it will facilitate the movement of testing, quality and performance evaluation earlier in the overall process."

EB corbos AdaptiveCore

is Adaptive AUTOSAR-based middleware, tailor-made for automotive, providing multi-OS support for POSIX operating systems for safe and secure high-performance controllers. It provides features required for modern SDV platforms and comes pre-packaged with key functionalities such as vehicle communication over SOME/IP, diagnostics management and access management. With the SDK, automakers can experience fast and modern development workflows free of hardware dependencies and instantly scale their projects.

EB corbos Linux and EB corbos AdaptiveCore will in the near future be joined in the AWS cloud by the recently released EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications , accelerating safety-related application development with the first Linux OS solution to comply with ASIL B/SIL 2 safety requirements.

Go to AWS Marketplace to get the EB corbos Linux

– built on Ubuntu basic OS and SDK and the EB corbos AdaptiveCore SDK for free.

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global vendor of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 35 years of serving the industry, Elektrobit's software powers over five billion devices in more than 600 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental.

For more information, visit us at elektrobit .

Media contacts

Paul Entwistle / Lena Haussels

Global Public Relations, Elektrobit

Phone: +49 160 3660509

Email: [email protected]

In US –

Stephannie Depa

Breakaway Communications

Phone: +1 530 864 0136

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Elektrobit

