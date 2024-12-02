Ukraine To Become Full Member Of ICC Assembly Starting Jan 1, 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the 23rd Session of the Assembly of States Parties to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Ukraine is participating as an observer. It will gain full participation rights in the Assembly once it officially becomes a State Party on January 1, 2025.

This was confirmed by ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah in an exclusive comment to an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

“Ukraine has ratified the Rome Statute. The process involves submitting the instrument of ratification to the UN Secretary-General for deposit. However, the statute does not take effect immediately; it comes into force on the first day of the month following a 60-day waiting period. Therefore, on January 1, 2025, Ukraine will become a State Party to the Rome Statute of the ICC, enjoying full rights, including participating in elections and proposing amendments. At the current session of the ICC Assembly, Ukraine and other observer states can attend meetings but cannot participate in decision-making. From January

1 next year, Ukraine will fully exercise its rights,” he explained.

As reported, the 23rd Session of the ICC Assembly of States Parties is being held in The Hague from December 2–7. On August 21, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted legislation initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky to ratify the Rome Statute and its amendments.

theof the” -

In October, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra submitted Ukraine's instrument of ratification to the UN Secretariat, signaling the country's full integration into the ICC framework.

Full membership will allow Ukraine to actively participate in ICC decision-making processes, including elections and amendments, further solidifying its commitment to international justice and accountability.