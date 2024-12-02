Azerbaijani Referee Observer Appointed For Turkiye's Futsal Match
Date
12/2/2024 8:10:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
International-level futsal referee observer Elchin Samadli will
act as the referee inspector for the upcoming match between Turkiye
and Poland in Group 3 of the main stage of the UEFA Futsal Euro
2026, Azernews reports.
The match will take place on December 17 time in Erzurum,
Turkiye at 17:00 (Baku time).
The 2026 UEFA Futsal Championship, commonly referred to as UEFA
Futsal Euro 2026, will be the 13th edition of the UEFA Futsal
Championship, the international futsal championship organised by
UEFA for the men's national teams of Europe.
This will be the second tournament to be held on a four-year
basis and featuring 16 teams after 2022. It will take place between
18 January and 8 February 2026.
The tournament will be in Latvia and Lithuania, marking the
first time the tournament will be co-hosted.
Portugal is the two-time defending champions after previously
winning in 2018 and 2022.
MENAFN02122024000195011045ID1108946324
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.