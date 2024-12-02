Azerbaijani Referee Observer Appointed For Turkiye's Futsal Match

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

International-level futsal referee observer Elchin Samadli will act as the referee inspector for the upcoming match between Turkiye and Poland in Group 3 of the main stage of the Futsal Euro 2026, Azernews reports.

The match will take place on December 17 time in Erzurum, Turkiye at 17:00 (Baku time).

The 2026 UEFA Futsal Championship, commonly referred to as UEFA Futsal Euro 2026, will be the 13th edition of the UEFA Futsal Championship, the international futsal championship organised by UEFA for the men's national teams of Europe.

This will be the second tournament to be held on a four-year basis and featuring 16 teams after 2022. It will take place between 18 January and 8 February 2026.

The tournament will be in Latvia and Lithuania, marking the first time the tournament will be co-hosted.

Portugal is the two-time defending champions after previously winning in 2018 and 2022.