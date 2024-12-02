Actress Georgina Reilly Revives 'Mr.Blue' - A Timeless Family Classic Reimagined

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A heartfelt cover of her father's 1968 classic by Georgina Reilly, granddaughter of MBE-awarded harmonica legend Tommy Reilly, releases Dec 6th.

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- British-born and Georgina Reilly is set to release her debut single, a heartfelt cover of“Mr. Blue,” on December 6th, 2024. Originally written by her father, David Reilly, in 1968, this timeless song tells the poignant story of a lonely man whose significance is only realized when he's gone. Reilly's reimagined version blends the song's nostalgic charm with modern, dynamic layers, offering a fresh take on a beloved family classic.For Reilly, the release of“Mr. Blue” is more than just a musical endeavor-it's a celebration of her rich artistic heritage. As the granddaughter of Tommy Reilly, the world-renowned classical harmonica virtuoso and recipient of an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) from Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to music, Georgina proudly carries forward her family's legacy.A Cross-Generational CollaborationDavid Reilly began his musical journey co-writing songs with Judith Durham of The Seekers. He wrote for artists such as Tom Jones, Cliff Richard, Perry Como, and David Van Day, regularly recording for RCA, DJM, and MCA. His work spanned film, TV, and classical compositions, with many pieces dedicated to his father, Tommy Reilly, the renowned harmonica player. He originally performed“Mr. Blue” as a simple acoustic piece on Scandinavian television in the late 1960s. His daughter, Georgina, discovered the song years later.“I've always loved this song,” Reilly shared. "When I saw my dad perform it on Norwegian TV, it struck a chord with me. Recreating it felt like the perfect way to honor both him and our family's story.”Georgina involved her father in the creative process, ensuring her modern version maintained the essence of the original while adding fresh layers. Collaborating with musician and producer Joe Vilardi, they transformed“Mr. Blue” from a simple acoustic ballad into a lush, dynamic piece that reflects her artistry and unique voice.“When my dad heard the finished version, he was very proud,” Reilly said.“He felt my interpretation stayed true to the soul of the song.”Rooted in Canadian IdentityMoving to Toronto from the UK, when she was 16, Reilly is widely known for her work in film and television, including acclaimed roles in CBC's Murdoch Mysteries and she went on to notable success in the U.S. television industry, showcasing her versatility and talent through a range of compelling performances. From her role in the critically acclaimed Showtime series 'City on a Hill' to appearances in NBC's Quantum Leap and ABC's 'The Baker and the Beauty'. Now living in Los Angeles with her husband, actor-director Mark O'Brien, Reilly still feels deeply connected to her Canadian roots.They recently wrapped shooting O'Brien's second feature film, The Voices of Our Mother, in Canada. "I love the acting community in Toronto and I'm always excited to go back for work and to see familiar faces."A Holiday Gift to the WorldReilly chose December 6th as the release date for“Mr. Blue” to coincide with the holiday season.“It's my gift to my Dad!” she said.A Legacy of Musical ExcellenceThe Reilly family's artistic achievements span generations. Georgina's grandfather, Canadian Tommy Reilly, is celebrated one the greatest classical harmonica players of all time. His contributions to music earned him an MBE from Queen Elizabeth II.Release and Availability“Mr. Blue” will be available on all major streaming platforms starting December 6th. For more information, visit .

Frances Day

Pint-Sized Productions

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.