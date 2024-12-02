ECO expert gathering kicks off in Mashhad

(MENAFN) The gathering is going to be followed by a foreign ministerial gathering on the following day.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will lead the Tuesday gathering while he and his ECO colleagues are going to discover approaches to improve economic collaboration between member nations.



ECO’s new Assistant General Asad Majeed Khan is also arrived to Iran for the gathering. In a special interview with Iran Chamber of Commerce newsroom past week, he highlighted his goal to enhance trade, transport, as well as tourism integration through the ECO region.



He demanded on Iran, as the welcoming nation of the organization, to mark an essential role in reaching these goals.



Throughout a gathering with Chief of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Samad Hassanzadeh, the ECO head felt sorry that the USD1.8 billion rate of yearly exchanges among member nations continues to be a fraction of international trade, outlining the urgency of more attempts to promote further intra-ECO trade.

