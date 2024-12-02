Egypt expresses ‘concern’ regarding army attack in Syria

(MENAFN) Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, expressed concern over the recent escalation in Syria, where jihadist launched a large-scale attack in the Aleppo and Idlib regions. Abdelatty made these remarks following a briefing from Syrian Foreign Bassam al-Sabbagh on Friday. He reaffirmed Egypt’s unwavering support for Syria’s sovereignty, national institutions, and territorial integrity, while praising Syria’s role in maintaining regional stability and combating terrorism.



The attack, led by Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) and allied militias, broke a 2020 truce between Russia and Turkey and saw the militants capture parts of Aleppo and the strategic city of Saraqib in Idlib. The Syrian military launched a counteroffensive on Thursday to repel the militants, suffering casualties but inflicting heavy losses on the attackers. The violence has resulted in at least 27 civilian deaths, according to UN reports.



Russia and Iran have also voiced strong support for Syria, with Russia conducting airstrikes against the jihadists and Iran blaming the US and Israel for the resurgence of terrorism in the region. Meanwhile, Turkey called for an end to the attacks, citing the growing tensions in the region.

