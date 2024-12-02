Dominican Republic Flexes Military Muscle In The Caribbean

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Dominican Republic is quietly reshaping the Caribbean's security landscape. With a 14% boost in military spending to $893 million in 2023, the country is making waves in regional defense circles.



This move comes as part of a larger trend, with Central America and the Caribbean seeing a 54% increase in military expenditure since 2014.



At the heart of this buildup lies a complex web of motivations. The ongoing turmoil in neighboring Haiti, exacerbated by the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, has pushed border security to the forefront.



Additionally, the Dominican government sees a stronger military as a tool to combat organized crime, a persistent challenge in the region.



Spain has emerged as a key ally in this endeavor, leveraging historical ties to become a primary supplier of military hardware. This partnership is breathing new life into the Spanish defense industry while equipping Dominican forces with modern capabilities.







In addition, the focus of this military modernization is multifaceted. Naval assets are getting a significant upgrade.

A Shift in Caribbean Dynamics

New patrol vessels and frigates are set to safeguard the country's coastline and economic interests at sea. Air defense systems are also on the shopping list, signaling a comprehensive approach to national security.



While the Dominican Republic 's military budget pales in comparison to regional giants like Brazil ($22.9 billion) or Colombia ($11.8 billion), its growing capabilities are shifting power dynamics in the Caribbean.



However, this evolution could have far-reaching effects on regional stability and the fight against transnational crime.



Critics question whether military spending should take precedence over social programs. However, proponents argue that security is fundamental to economic growth and social development.



As the Dominican Republic continues to bolster its armed forces, the region watches closely. They are aware that a new player is emerging on the Caribbean's strategic chessboard.

