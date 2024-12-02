Taiwan Cards And Payments Market - Opportunities And Risks To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Card size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Taiwan along with detailed card segmentation of debit, and available in the country.

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Taiwanese cards and payments industry, including:



Current and forecast values for each market in the Taiwanese cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, credit transfer, card, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Taiwanese cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, and credit cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards. The competitive landscape of the Taiwanese cards and payments industry.

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Taiwanese cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, direct debits, credit transfer, card, and cheques during the review-period 2020-24e.

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2024e-28f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Key Highlights



The digital banking landscape is poised for rapid expansion, fueled by the increasing pace of digitalization and evolving consumer preferences. Digital-only banks such as LINE Bank, Rakuten Bank, and Next Bank are leading the way in this transformation. In July 2023, LINE Bank Taiwan launched Fast Financial Platform, a one-stop shop to provide a diverse array of financial services including co-branded credit cards, installment loans, insurance, and fund management services. For example, LINE Bank Taiwan partnered with Union Bank of Taiwan and Standard Chartered to launch LINE Bank co-branded credit cards.

Contactless payments are gradually gaining traction in Taiwan. To capitalize on this trend, in April 2024, Japan-based scheme JCB enabled contactless payments using JCB cards at 18 stations on the Taichung MRT Green Line in Taiwan. This enables commuters to tap JCB contactless-enabled cards or linked mobile devices at station gates to pay for their journeys. Meanwhile, in May 2023, payment company TapPay launched Tap to Pay in Taiwan, enabling businesses to accept in-person contactless payments via compatible iPhone devices. Mobile payments have gained widespread acceptance in Taiwan in recent years, with 63% of consumers having used a mobile wallet in a shop within the last month. Meanwhile, just 1.2% of consumers have never heard about mobile wallets. To promote use of QR codes for digital payments, FISC introduced TWQR, a national standard for QR code-based payments. Using TWQR, consumers can conduct a range of financial transactions, covering P2P fund transfers, government fees and taxes, utility bill payments, and in-store and online shopping. Payments via TWQR are supported by 50 financial institutions and banks in Taiwan.

Report Scope



Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Taiwan along with detailed card segmentation of debit, and credit cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including card, cash, direct debit, credit transfer, and cheques .

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards. A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Company Coverage:



Chunghwa Post

First Commercial Bank

CTBC Bank

Taiwan Cooperative Bank

Hua Nan Commercial Bank

Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank

Taishin International Bank

Cathay United Bank

E.SUN Bank

Chang Hwa Commercial Bank

Bank of Taiwan

Bank SinoPac

Land Bank of Taiwan

Yuanta Commercial Bank

Mega International Commercial Bank

Shin Kong Commercial Bank

Credit Departments of Farmers' & Fishermen's Association Taiwan Business Bank

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Ecommerce Payments

In-Store Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovation

Job Analysis Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

