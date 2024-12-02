(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the 80th separate airborne assault Galician brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the of Ukraine captured 11 Russians in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Ukrinform, the command of the Air Assault Brigade reported this on .

The prisoners were former prisoners who had signed a contact and were assigned to the 11th Air Assault Brigade of the Russian Army.

They were tasked with capturing a settlement controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces where Russian civilians were staying.

Video: Communications department of the 80th separate airborne assault Galician brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

“Poorly trained and poorly equipped ex-prisoners were left to die like cannon fodder, and their command fled as soon as the battle began. The enemy, having met with our paratroopers, decided to surrender, thus saving their own lives,” the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers of the 80th separate airborne assault Galician brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured more than 50 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region on August 6 .