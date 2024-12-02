President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-UAE Political Dialogue Provides A Strong Foundation For Expanding Cooperation
Date
12/2/2024 5:20:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Active Political dialogue between Azerbaijan and the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) provides a strong foundation for further expanding
our cooperation across all areas, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter sent to UAE
President sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, marking the UAE's
National Day – Independence Day, Azernews
reports.
"The Azerbaijan-UAE interstate relations, founded on
brotherhood, mutual respect, trust, and support, are currently
experiencing dynamic and comprehensive development. Our active
political dialogue provides a strong foundation for further
expanding our cooperation across all areas. Your two visits to
Azerbaijan this year are a testament to the high level of our
fraternal relations.
In recent times, the relations between our countries have
entered a qualitatively new phase, with new areas identified for
the development of our cooperation. The significant steps we have
taken in the energy sector, particularly in the field of green
energy, are gratifying. In this regard, I would like to
specifically highlight the effective activities of your country's
Masdar company in the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan.
Furthermore, I commend the successful collaboration established
between Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency and the UAE's COP28
Presidency. I believe that our countries will continue working
together to advance climate action.
I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint
efforts to strengthen the Azerbaijan-UAE friendship and reliable
partnership, and to expand our cooperation both bilaterally and
multilaterally," President Ilham Aliyev said.
MENAFN02122024000195011045ID1108945680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.