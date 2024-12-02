Sustainable Energy Brand EBL To Unveil New Brand Identity And Innovative Power Solutions At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EBL, a pioneering sustainable brand committed to environmental protection, efficiency, and stability, is proud to announce that it will unveil its new brand image at CES 2025, taking place from January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Under the slogan "Energizing Bright Lives," this transformation underscores the brand's dedication to providing eco-friendly, efficient, and intelligent battery solutions through technological innovation and empowerment, aiming to minimize the environmental impact of its products. Visitors are invited to booth 55248 in Venetian Convention and Expo Center to explore more about EBL during CES 2025.

The revamped brand image is designed to encapsulate the core values of EBL, focusing on concepts of "environmental protection, green, sustainability, and future." This new visual identity allows consumers to more meaningfully connect with the brand's mission of enabling greener, more efficient, and smarter energy experiences worldwide. The updated packaging reflects a modern aesthetic and brand consistency, further enhanced by the introduction of EBL's exclusive IP character, "Flik." This character symbolizes the brand's spirit of innovation and commitment to sustainable development, highlighting EBL's dedication to providing reliable and eco-friendly energy solutions.

In conjunction with the brand's visual transformation, EBL is also set to launch a new range of power products tailored for home, office, and outdoor use. These products, designed to meet the power needs of various applications, include batteries, battery chargers, mobile power banks, portable energy storage, and solar charging panels, all of which have seen significant improvements in performance, materials, lifespan, self-discharge rates, and battery management systems.

All these innovative products will be showcased at CES 2025. The brand eagerly anticipates engaging with users and discussing potential collaborations with partners at the event.

EBL: Pioneering Sustainable Energy Solutions for a Greener Future

Established in 1998, EBL stands as a beacon of innovation and environmental responsibility in the energy sector. The company has established itself as a top-tier brand in the rechargeable battery market with 26 years of expertise in vertical energy cycling technologies.

EBL offers over 200 rechargeable battery products suitable for OEM/ODM applications, backed by a robust global supply chain for stable delivery. With a strong focus on sustainability, EBL integrates innovative R&D with eco-friendly practices, producing batteries that emphasize cyclic usability and waste reduction. Championing energy recycling, the brand embodies its goal of "unlimited power & unlimited cycle,"

positioning itself as a leader in green energy solutions that promote a sustainable, high-quality lifestyle.

The upcoming participation in the CES 2025 will mark another milestone in EBL's global expansion journey, as the event will serve as a platform for the company to showcase its new brand image and values, explore collaboration opportunities with more international organizations and companies, and foster loyalty and trust among its customers.

To learn more about EBL, please visit its booth at Venetian 55248 during CES 2025.

