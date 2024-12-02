Gautam Adani Urges Gem & Jewellery Sector To Focus On Technology & Sustainability

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 2 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has exhorted the gems and jewellery sector to focus on both and sustainability, which are the foundation for the future of the in the country.

Addressing a packed hall at the 51st India Gem & Jewellery Awards (IGJA), Gautam Adani said: "Technology and sustainability are the twin pillars of our future. As we embrace the digital age, let's ensure our growth is both innovative and responsible. Empowering and uplifting our skilled artisans and craftsmen with digital tools will propel our jewellery heritage to new heights. Ultimately, our youth are the architects of tomorrow. Let's nurture their potential, and create an India that shines brightly on the world stage."

"Innovation and sustainability are not just trends but the foundation for the future of the gem and jewellery industry. From advanced manufacturing techniques to smart wearables, technology is revolutionising the jewellery industry, offering endless opportunities for customisation and connection. The gem and jewellery industry must embrace change, challenge the status quo, and adapt to evolving consumer needs to remain a global leader," he said.

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) presented the 51st India Gem & Jewellery Awards (IGJA), honouring the leading exporters of the gems & jewellery industry.

It presented a total of 24 IGJ Awards: 14 Industry Performance Awards, 7 Special Recognition Awards, 2 Felicitation Awards, and 1 Bank supporting the Gems & Jewellery Industry Awards. This event was supported by Gold Partner, the World Gold Council, powered By GIA, with Gemfields and RMC as Associate Partners, and Vaibhav Global Ltd as the Co-Partner.

GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah, while addressing the audience, said: "Think big, innovate relentlessly, and embrace technology-the future of India's gem and jewellery industry is brighter than ever. With robust retail growth, projects like the India Jewellery Park in Mumbai, Jaipur's Gem Bourse, and the Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC are transforming the landscape. Supported by visionary government policies and FTAs, our industry is poised to scale new heights. Together, we can position India as a global leader in gems and jewellery, setting benchmarks for innovation, excellence, and sustainability."

Business tycoon Gautam Adani was the presiding guest at the IGJ Awards. GJEPC Chairman Shah, Vice Chairman Kirit Bhansali, and Regional Chairman, Rajasthan, Nirmal Bardiya, represented the trade body at the function.

Derewala Industries Ltd Chairman Pramod Agrawal won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The selection criteria this year included export performance, value addition, employment generation and investment in R&D among other parameters. In recognition of the business excellence demonstrated by companies that are helping to strengthen 'Brand India', the GJEPC not only felicitates industry players for their exemplary performance, but also recognizes entities such as banks which play a key role in the growth of the sector.