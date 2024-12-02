ServiceNow’s Enterprise AI Maturity Index Reveals Saudi Arabia’s Progress in AI Adoption

(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation, has released the first annual Enterprise AI Maturity Index Report in partnership with Oxford Economics. The report highlights the impact of AI in driving digital transformation and enhancing productivity across businesses and organizations in Saudi Arabia. The survey revealed that in Saudi Arabia, AI is not merely a tool for enhancing productivity but is actively reshaping business operations.



AI as a Core Element in Transforming Business Operations

The report reveals that 85% of business leaders in the Kingdom affirmed executive support for AI adoption, with leadership actively fostering digital transformation within their organization. The report shows that 79% of participants have aligned with a unified, defined AI vision to drive organizational transformation. In addition, 72% of organizations have appointed specialized business leaders, such as AI Chief officer, to oversee the implementation of AI in business transformation.



Increased Productivity in Saudi Organizations

The survey has also examined how Saudi organizations measure and maximize the impact of AI applications. Companies use AI to streamline internal operations, including 47% employing AI for data cleaning, management, and visualization. Customer service chatbots followed closely, with 46% leveraging AI for improved client interactions. Other notable use cases include resource allocation (41%), performance management (40%), and lead generation (40%). Remarkably, 65% of Saudi organizations reported positive outcomes from AI investments, including enhanced efficiency and productivity, with 24% achieving returns exceeding 15%.







Insights from ServiceNow Leadership



Saif Mashat, Area Vice President, ServiceNow Saudi Arabia, commented: "Saudi organizations are leading the charge in AI adoption, showcasing the transformative potential of integrating these technologies into core strategies. This progress aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's ambition to drive innovation and position the Kingdom as a digital hub. The survey underscores that investing in AI and building the necessary human expertise is key to achieving a sustainable and prosperous digital future."



Future Growth and Acceleration in AI Maturity

Saudi Arabia is making steady progress in advancing its AI maturity, with 85% of business leaders supporting AI adoption. Organizations are not only investing in AI but are also prioritizing the development of skills and workplace cultures to enable effective implementation, with 75% having already taken steps in this direction. Education and training are key to this growth. Nearly 61% of organizations have introduced AI-related activities, and 26% offer training programs to prepare their teams for the changes AI brings. These efforts reflect The Kingdom’s commitment to building a strong foundation for technology-driven growth and innovation.



AI: A Catalyst for Growth and Innovation



The ServiceNow AI Maturity Index measures performance in five key dimensions: strategy and leadership, investment, workflows, talent and governance. Drawing insights from nearly 4,500 executives across 21 countries, the study offers a clear roadmap for organizations to harness the full potential of AI. As AI reshapes industries, this index serves as a guide for companies aiming to stay ahead in the digital landscape. By focusing on insights and measurable progress, ServiceNow organizations to drive innovation and pave the way for a sustainable, technology-driven future.





