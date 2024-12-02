HBKU Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Canada’s Leading Innovation Organization

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, December 1, 2024 – Highlighting the integral role of science, technology and innovation in strengthening relations between Qatar and Canada, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitacs, a non-profit organization based at the University of British Columbia.



With Her Excellency Isabelle Martin, Ambassador of Canada to the State of Qatar, in attendance, the two organizations formalized their commitment to fostering collaboration aimed at enhancing the mobility of students and researchers between the two countries. Further discussions for a formal agreement for students, researchers, and industrial partners from Qatar and Canada to participate in Mitacs’ Globalink program are planned. Both parties also agreed to promote and encourage cooperation in the field of quantum technologies through HBKU’s Qatar Center for Quantum Computing (QC2), a College of Science and Engineering (CSE) center.



Founded in 1999, Mitacs has become a catalyzing force in the Canadian innovation ecosystem. Supporting a range of disciplines from STEM to social innovation, the organization has built a world-class, diverse community of innovators to create ambitious solutions to real-world challenges. Mitacs has over time broadened its undertaking to include college and undergraduate students, as well as graduates and postdocs. It has also gradually expanded its network of businesses and non-profit organizations.



Speaking after the signing, Dr. Mounir Hamdi, Dean, CSE, said: “This MoU reflects Qatar’s and Canada’s shared commitment to strengthening global innovation networks. HBKU and Mitacs also recognize the importance of international cooperation, as well as the vital contributions academia and industry make towards achieving this goal. While the scope of this MoU is broad, it particularly benefits QC2’s mission to advance quantum research in the region and beyond. Both parties are committed to building on this positive start with agreements that formalize working relations and knowledge exchanges.”



Hamad bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) Qatar Center for Quantum Computing (QC2) is the first Qatar-based quantum research center dedicated to advancing both theoretical and experimental research across the three quantum information science domains: quantum communication, quantum computing and quantum sensing.







