World Bank funds extra USD7.5M for a program to enhance reform management in Jordan

(MENAFN) The World Bank approved its willingness to fund a second extra financing for the "Strengthening Reform Management" project in Jordan, value at USD7.5 million, reaching the overall funding to USD23.3 million, and the applying period for an extra 3 years (2026-2028).



The project benefits from a multi-donor trust aid in Jordan with the goal of developing the management and application of law reform in Jordan with the modernized reform matrix, improving public management, public-private collaborations, as well as public procurement management.



The Reform Secretariat at the Ministry of Planning and International Collaboration is the applying agency for this project to manage among ministries and guarantee the application of its components, following kicking off the Jordanian government's five-year reform matrix in 2018, with the goal of stimulating development, investment and shipments, decreasing business costs, and combating labor market division.



The project was upgraded initially in 2022 and again in 2024, expanding the new updated reform matrix for a couple of years (2026-2027) and extending the scope of law reform measures to be commenced under the original 12 law reforms, based on the Bank’s figures.

