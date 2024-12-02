Hari Krishna Exports Honored As The“Most Socially Responsible Company (CSR)” At IGJA 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tulsibhai Dholakia, Founder of Hari Krishna Exports, and Brijesh Dholakia, Second-generation leader, receiving the prestigious“Most Socially Responsible Company (CSR)” award from Shri Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, at the IGJA 2024 ceremony.

The future of Hari Krishna Exports: Second-generation leaders Hitarth, Rajesh, and Brijesh Dholakia honoured at the Hong Kong Trade Show by JWA.

As part of its annual Diwali tradition, Hari Krishna Exports gifts its employees with cars, flats, and jewelry, symbolising its commitment to employee welfare and appreciation.

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. [HK ], a global leader in diamond manufacturing and exports, has been awarded the esteemed“Most Socially Responsible Company (CSR)” title at the India Gem & Jewellery Awards (IGJA) 2024. Hosted by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and graced by Shri Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, the event celebrated excellence and leadership in the gem and jewellery industry.

Record-Breaking Achievement

This newly added recognition marks Hari Krishna Exports' 23rd recognition from GJEPC, an unparalleled streak of excellence in the gem and jewellery industry. Having won 22 consecutive awards in 19 consecutive years reflects the company's consistent dedication to innovation, ethical practices, and impactful contributions to society.

The IGJA Awards, widely regarded as the Oscars of the Gem and Jewellery Industry, honour organisations that excel in innovation, ethics, and social responsibility. Hari Krishna Exports was recognised for its transformative contributions to building a balanced approach to business growth and community well-being.

During his address at the IGJA 2024 ceremony, Shri Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, highlighted key areas for the future of business and society, stating,“We must focus on technology and sustainability, empower and uplift our skilled workforce through digital transformation and training, and recognise that the future belongs to our youth.” These principles resonate deeply with Hari Krishna Exports' approach, as the company has long been committed to sustainable practices, employee empowerment, and innovative technologies, all of which are already integrated into its operations and vision for the future.

Why Hari Krishna Exports Won

Hari Krishna Exports was honoured for seamlessly integrating social impact into its business model. This recognition underscores the company's ability to drive meaningful change through environmental restoration, community empowerment, and unmatched employee care. Hari Krishna Exports has become a trailblazer in shaping a compassionate and sustainable future by embedding responsibility into its ethos.

Further cementing its position as a global leader in sustainability, Hari Krishna Exports received Special Recognition for Environmental Stewardship at the Hong Kong Trade Show by the Jewellery World Awards, where second-generation leaders Brijeshbhai, Rajeshbhai, and Hitarthbhai Dholakia were celebrated for their forward-thinking practices.

A Legacy of Positive Change

For over three decades, Hari Krishna Exports has been guided by a vision of creating a sustainable and brighter future. The Dholakia Foundation , the company's philanthropic arm, spearheads transformative initiatives that make a lasting impact:

Tree Plantations: Over 3.2 million trees planted to restore ecosystems and promote green cover.

Lake Development: Around 160 lakes built to secure water resources for communities.

Employee Welfare: Empowering employees with life-changing benefits, from homes and cars to unique growth opportunities.

Through these efforts, Hari Krishna Exports continues to set benchmarks in corporate responsibility and social impact. These initiatives manifest the company's steadfast belief in giving back and improving lives at every level.

Accepting the award, Brijesh Dholakia, Second-generation leader of Hari Krishna Exports, shared,“This award is a reminder we that businesses can be a powerful force for good. At Hari Krishna Exports, our success is measured by the impact we create-for our employees, our communities, and the environment. We dedicate this honour to everyone who has been part of our journey.”

Leading by Example

Hari Krishna Exports continues to inspire the industry with its forward-thinking practices. The HK Hub, a state-of-the-art facility inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, operates on solar energy and sets a benchmark for sustainable manufacturing. Through its emphasis on traceability, employee well-being, and innovation, the company remains a trusted leader in the global diamond market.

About Hari Krishna Exports

Founded in 1992, Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. is a leading diamond manufacturing and exporting company headquartered in Surat, India. Known for its steadfast commitment to quality, transparency, and social responsibility, the company has consistently set new benchmarks in the gem and jewellery industry. Guided by the principles of F.A.I.T.H. (Faith, Aptitude, Innovation, Togetherness, and Hard Work), Hari Krishna Exports continues to deliver excellence while giving back to society.

