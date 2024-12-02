Turkey alerts against local uncertainty, discusses conditions in Syria with US

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan, during a phone call with US Assistant of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, emphasized that Turkey faces changes that might rise uncertainty in the country and will never permit actions pointing Syrian civilians.



Based on data given by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan and Blinken addressed the latest changes in Syria throughout their phone call.



Fidan reaffirmed Turkey’s attitude against any activity that might worsen uncertainty in the country and highlighted the significance of lowering pressures in Syria.



He stressed that arriving to peace and steadiness in Syria needs ending the political situation among the regime and the opposition.



The minister further noted that Turkey would not allow any terrorist actions against either its territory or Syrian citizens.

