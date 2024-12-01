Jayant Chaudhary Attends UAE National Day Celebration In New Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Union State Jayant Chaudhary has participated as the chief guest in the 53rd "Eid Al Etihad" National Day celebrations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the UAE Embassy in New Delhi.

The event on Sunday highlighted the UAE's rich cultural heritage, featuring folk and dance performances, and underscored the strong and growing relationship between India and the UAE.

During the event, UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, expressed his appreciation for the importance of the relationship between India and the UAE, stressing the value of people-to-people connections.

Alshaali thanked Union Minister Chaudhary for attending and for the Indian government's representation at the celebration.

"We appreciate the importance of this relationship... and we are grateful to have you here today," said Ambassador Alshaali.

He noted that numerous media platforms have highlighted the strength of the bilateral relationship, especially in trade and cultural exchanges between India and the UAE.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary congratulated the leadership, citizens, and residents of the UAE on the occasion of its 53rd National Day. He commended the UAE's remarkable progress, unity, and stability, acknowledging its crucial role in global prosperity and peace.

"It's a profound honour to join in celebrating the UAE's National Day," Union Minister Chaudhary said.

"This day marks the journey of ambition and unity, and India is proud to be a partner in the UAE's growth. Our long-standing ties are reflected in the growing economic, defence, and cultural collaborations between our two countries."

Union Minister Chaudhary highlighted the deep historical and cultural connections between India and the UAE, noting that the relationship has evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Areas of collaboration now include trade, investment, defence, security, energy, education, and technology. India and the UAE continue to see high-level exchanges, further strengthening their bond, he added.

"Our relationship today is more than just about trade -- it's about shared values and visions. India and the UAE have partnered across numerous sectors, and this partnership will continue to expand," Union Minister Chaudhary remarked.

The event was a testament to the enduring ties between the two nations, showcasing the UAE's rich cultural traditions while celebrating the shared future between India and the UAE. With both countries working together on numerous fronts, Minister Chaudhary's participation in the event highlighted the importance of continued diplomatic and economic collaboration.

In his closing remarks, Union Minister Chaudhary said, "Today, India stands as a committed partner in the UAE's remarkable journey. Our relationship has flourished and will continue to grow stronger in the coming years."

The 53rd UAE National Day celebrations in New Delhi not only commemorated the UAE's progress but also emphasised the strength of the growing India-UAE strategic partnership.

With both nations continuing to deepen their ties, the event served as a reminder of the bright future that lies ahead for this enduring relationship.