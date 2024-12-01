Governor Hochul Provides Lake Effect Snow Update

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on lake effect snow impacting communities in the Western New York and North Country Regions. Department of crews are clearing snow to ensure that State roads around the are safe for traveling fans. On Friday, Governor Hochul declared a State of Emergency for Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Wyoming and Contiguous Counties. Additional States of Emergency were declared by Erie County and the towns of Brant and Evans.

“As New Yorkers face the ongoing impacts of lake effect snow, first responders are working around the clock to ensure the safety of our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “With tonight's kickoff in our sights, we are doing everything we can to clear roads, assess damage and provide state and local partners with the resources they need.”

Lake effect snow is ongoing across southwestern-central Lewis, northern Lewis, western Chautauqua, Jefferson and southern Erie Counties and will continue through Monday. The heaviest snowfall will occur through Sunday morning, with an additional period of heavy snow late tonight into Monday morning across parts of the Western New York and North Country Regions. These regions should expect snowfall rates of one to two and three to four inches per hour in the most intense snow bands.

In addition to what has already fallen, additional snow totals of one to two feet are possible in Western New York, with the greatest accumulation over northern Chautauqua and south-central Erie Counties. An additional two to three feet are possible in the North Country with the greatest accumulation from the northern Tug Hill to near Watertown.

Lake effect snow will begin to enter Central New York and parts of the Mohawk Valley Regions today and Monday. Between four to ten inches of snow is forecast for Central New York and three to five inches in the Mohawk Valley Regions with snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour.

Travel advisories have been issued due to poor driving conditions as a result of the weather for Jefferson, Lewis and portions of Erie County. The City of Watertown has suspended Citibus service until further notice.

Agency Activities

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

Office of Emergency Management staff are embedded in the State Transportation Operations Center. The Division's Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

New York State Department of Transportation

A ban on empty and tandem commercial vehicles remains in effect on I-86 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-390 and on State Route 219 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90.

To assist with traffic safety related to the upcoming Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers game, the State Department of Transportation is utilizing forces from its North and South Erie residencies, along with out of region equipment and forces, to double up on plow beats on the following State Routes in and around the stadium: Route 20, Route 20A, Route 219, Route 5 and Route 179. These intensive operations, which began last night, will cease around 3 p.m. as fans begin to enter the stadium and resume from the opening kickoff until late in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, from 12 p.m. Sunday until midnight, tow trucks will be prepositioned around the stadium to clear incidents quickly. Additional tow crews will be on standby as needed.

The Department of Transportation will continue to work closely with the Thruway Authority, State Police, Erie County and the City of Buffalo to address any traffic or weather concerns before, during or after the game.

State Department of Transportation forces are fully engaged and responding across the state with 3,527 supervisors and operators available statewide. Staff can be configured into any type of response crew that is needed (plow, drainage, chipper, load & haul, cut & toss, etc.). All residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations with operators, supervisors and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations. The Department also remains in close communication with the City of Buffalo and other local municipalities in storm impacted areas and stands ready to provide assistance as needed.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:



1,635 large plow trucks

339 large loaders

150 medium duty plows

51 tow plows

35 snow blowers 18 graders

In order to support response operations in storm-impacted areas, the Department deployed an additional 62 staff - including 15 plow trucks, four snow blowers, two graders, 44 plow truck operators, nine supervisors, six equipment operator instructors, one supervising equipment operator instructor, one assistant manager and one ICS support specialist - to the North Country and Western New York.

To further support response operations, the Department has initiated a second wave of deployments to Western New York and the North Country. Four plow trucks, three snow blowers and 34 staff - including 17 plow truck operators, five supervisors, four ICS support staff and eight mechanics - have been deployed as follows:

North Country



Receiving one ICS support staff member from the Capital Region

Receiving three operators, one supervisor and one snow blower from the Mohawk Valley

Receiving three operators, one supervisor and one snow blower from Central New York

Receiving eight operators, two supervisors, three ICS support staff, two mechanics and four plow trucks from the Mid-Hudson Region

Receiving two mechanics from the Western Southern Tier Receiving three operators, one supervisor and one snow blower from the Southern Tier

Western NY



Receiving two mechanics from Central N.Y. Receiving two mechanics from the Finger Lakes

Regions experiencing lake effect snows will also perform rolling assists to enhance coverage in the heavy snowfall areas. These rolling assists will shift as the bands oscillate.

Tow services will be on station along U.S. Route 219 in Erie County, I-81 in Oswego County and I-81 in Jefferson County.

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit 511ny , New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

Bans/Closures

Due to the closure of I-90 in Pennsylvania, the NYS Thruway (I-90) westbound remains closed from exit 57 (Hamburg – East Aurora – State Route 75) to the Pennsylvania State Line until further notice. Eastbound lanes are open.

All commercial vehicles are banned on the Thruway from exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to the PA State Line in both directions until further notice.

The Thruway Authority is responding with 691 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:



368 large and medium duty plow trucks

10 tow plows

63 loaders 126,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook ) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

New for the 2024-2025 snow and ice season, all of the Thruway's more than 250 heavy-duty plow trucks are equipped with green hazard lights, complementing the standard amber hazard lights. Green lights are intended to improve visibility and enhance safety during winter operations, particularly in low-light conditions and poor weather. Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour - which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit - in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download the Thruway mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

New York State Department of Public Service

Utility companies regulated by the NYS Department of Public Service have approximately 5,849 workers available statewide to engage in repair and restoration efforts for the forecasted winter weather system over the next few days, including 50 external contracted crews secured by NYSEG/RG&E. These resources have been distributed throughout each companies' service territories to support response over the weekend as necessary. The utility companies are continuing to monitor the forecast, as well as travel conditions, and will continue to adapt staffing plans across their divisions.

As utility crews continue to work to restore customers impacted from the current weather system, DPS staff will monitor restoration progress throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing and resources to regions that experience the greatest impact. If your service is interrupted, visit the DPS Utility Service Interruptions website for tips.

Division of Military and Naval Affairs

DMNA has 119 soldiers and Airmen and 28 vehicles that will be staged in Western New York at the Masten Avenue Armory and Connecticut Street Avenue Armory in Buffalo, at the Lockport Amory and at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

New York State Police

State Police have deployed additional patrols and personnel to the areas being affected by the lake effect snow, and conditions are being closely monitored. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and all specialty vehicles, including snowmobiles and Utility Task Vehicles, are staged and ready for deployment.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow and high winds, including sawyers.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash and other debris in snow from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams which may cause flooding in nearby areas. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at .

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other backcountry areas, can create variable conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice and cold to ensure a safe winter experience.

Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice and slush, including many of the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy trail conditions exist.

While ice is beginning to form on some waterways, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

In addition, backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines.

Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 911. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit href="" n , check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

