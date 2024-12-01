U.K.’S Immigration Shift: Hundreds Of Brazilians Deported In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United Kingdom has quietly deported more than 600 Brazilian nationals, including 109 children, in a series of secret flights. This move marks a significant shift in the country's immigration stance. The deportations took place in August and September 2024, shortly after the Labour Party came to power.



These actions reflect the new government's tougher approach to immigration contro . Prime Keir Starmer has pledged to address the record-high influx of foreigners into the UK. The country saw over 900,000 immigrants arrive in June 2023 alone, sparking public concern.



The Home Office chartered three flights for these deportations. The first left on August 9 with 205 Brazilians on board. A second flight on August 23 carried 206 individuals. The final flight on September 27 transported 218 people back to Brazil.



Many of those deported likely had expired visas. This operation represents the largest mass deportation of a single nationality by the UK government . It signals a departure from previous immigration policies and practices.







The Labour Party's stance on immigration has evolved significantly. They now advocate for stricter controls, a position traditionally associated with conservative parties. This shift aims to address public concerns about strain on public services due to high immigration levels.



However, this approach has sparked debate. Some sectors, particularly healthcare, rely heavily on foreign workers. They argue that strict immigration policies could harm essential services. The government faces the challenge of balancing economic needs with public sentiment.



The UK has also pursued agreements with other countries to facilitate deportations. A deal with Albania led to increased removals of Albanian nationals. A recent agreement with Iraq aims to combat people smuggling and strengthen border security.

UK's Immigration Shift: Hundreds of Brazilians Expelled in 2024

These deportations are part of a broader trend. In the year ending September 2023, the UK saw 22,800 returns, including both enforced and voluntary departures. This number marks a return to pre-pandemic levels of deportations.



Brazilians now rank as the third most common nationality among returnees. They account for 12% of all returns from the UK. This statistic highlights the changing demographics of immigration and enforcement in the country.



The use of force in deportations has also increased. Over half of the deportation flights between June and December 2023 involved guards using force against deportees. This fact raises questions about the methods used in these operations.



As the UK grapples with its immigration policies, the impact on individuals and communities remains significant. The deportation of over 600 Brazilians, including many children, underscores the human cost of these policy changes.



The government's actions reflect a complex balancing act. They must address public concerns while maintaining the UK's reputation as a global economic player. The coming months will likely see further developments in this ongoing immigration debate.

MENAFN01122024007421016031ID1108944165