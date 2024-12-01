Vivek Ramaswamy Slams NYC's $220 Million Deal With Pakistan-Owned Hotel To House Migrants 'This Is Nuts'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vivek Ramaswamy, co-lead of the new Department of Efficiency (DOGE), has sharply criticized New York City's $220 million deal to rent the Roosevelt Hotel, owned by Pakistan's government, for illegal migrants. Ramaswamy argued that the arrangement is a misuse of taxpayer money, with NYC residents essentially paying a foreign government to house migrants on US soil.

The hotel, which has been closed since 2020 and was in dire need of renovations, is owned by the government of Pakistan. New York City's reportedly deal worth $220 million to rent the entire Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan to house illegal migrants, is part of a broader $1.1 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help Pakistan avoid defaulting on its international debt.

Vivek Ramaswamy slams NYC's Roosevelt Hotel deal, calls it 'Nuts'

Vivek Ramaswamy questioned the allocation of taxpayer funds. Ramaswamy responded on X (formerly Twitter), expressing outrage at the arrangement. He argued that taxpayers in New York City are effectively paying a foreign government to house illegal migrants on American soil, calling the situation“nuts.”

Vivek Ramaswamy reply to John LeFevre's post on X read: "A taxpayer-funded hotel for illegal migrants is owned by the Pakistani government which means NYC taxpayers are effectively paying a foreign government to house illegals in our own country. This is nuts."





Author John LeFevre on X: "The city of New York pays $220 million to rent the entire Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan to house illegal migrants. The hotel is owned by the government of Pakistan, and the deal was part of a $1.1 billion IMF bailout package to help Pakistan avoid defaulting on their international debt. Prior to this sweetheart deal, the hotel had been closed since 2020, having long-struggled with occupancy and in dire need of renovation."