(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Ukraine is facing a serious crisis in its war with Russia, as many are deserting the military. Officials and commanders report that tens of thousands of tired and demoralized soldiers have abandoned the front lines, leaving the with a severe shortage of personnel.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reports that since Russia's invasion in February 2022, over 100,000 soldiers have been charged with desertion. Nearly half of these soldiers left after Kyiv's controversial and failed offensive campaign last year.

The Associated Press, in its report based on interviews with Ukrainian soldiers, notes that the number of deserters is alarmingly high. It is estimated that around 300,000 Ukrainian soldiers were engaged in the conflict before the mobilization efforts began last year.

The actual number of deserters could be even higher, according to some sources. A lawmaker familiar with military matters has speculated that the figure could reach 200,000.

Ukrainian commanders and soldiers have reported instances where entire units have abandoned their posts, leaving defensive lines vulnerable and accelerating the collapse of captured areas.

Some soldiers, when granted medical leave, never return to duty. Many others have lost morale due to bleak prospects of victory, and some even clash with their commanders, refusing to follow orders during ongoing battles.

Alexander Kovalenko, a military analyst based in Kyiv, stated,“This is a critical issue. This is the third year of the war, and this problem will only grow bigger.”

The mass desertions in Ukraine have raised serious concerns about the country's military readiness and leadership. While Russia also faces desertion issues, the scale of this problem in Ukraine exposes deep flaws in the country's mobilization and war strategy.

The situation is further complicated by Russia's rapid territorial advances in eastern Ukraine, with reports indicating that Russian forces captured an area half the size of London in November. As tensions escalate, the involvement of North Korean troops in the region may add another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram