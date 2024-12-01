Buzkashi Game Gains New Life Especially In The North

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

AIBAK (Pajhwok): The of Buzkashi has gained a new life in recent years, especially in the northern zone of the country as the number of Chapandazs (horse riders) and public interest in this ancient national game continue to grow each day.

Buzkashi is one of Afghanistan's oldest traditional sports and is recognized as part of the country's cultural heritage.

Official Buzkashi games are played in teams, with a headless goat or sheep as the symbol of competition is placed in the center of the field. The horse-mounted players attempt to capture the carcass and place it in a goal, a specific point on the field.

Currently, Buzkashi has become a social and cultural event in many provinces of Afghanistan, especially in the northern zone, and in recent years, people in other provinces have also developed an interest in this game.

Zabihullah Hajizada, head of the Buzkashi Federation of Samangan, told Pajhwok Afghan News that in recent times, public interest in Buzkashi game in this province had increased compared to previous years.

He said,“On Fridays, Buzkashi matches are held in the Qara Shabaq field of Samangan, and the public presence is very strong. In previous years, when Buzkashi was held on Fridays, there were only 30 to 40 horses or horse riders. Now, hundreds of powerful horses and famous champions come to the Buzkashi field, and alongside them, thousands of people come to watch the game, which shows growing public interest.”

He added that Buzkashi games were divided into two types: official and unofficial. The official games are held as leagues and tournaments in Kabul and other provinces, while unofficial games are held in the traditional way, where the number of Chapandazs and horses is not significant.

He stated,“When a Buzkashi league is held, unfortunately, some provinces hire Chapandazs from other provinces and play on their side, which diminishes the appeal of this traditional and national game. The sports authorities in the country must pay serious attention to this issue.”

Samiallah, a young horse rider from Samangan, says that compared to previous years, there are now many more facilities for playing Buzkashi, including the establishment of official chapandaz clubs and the arrival of faster and stronger horses in the province. These improvements have led to a greater number of Buzkashi champions.

He added that he has been part of Samangan's Buzkashi team for five years, and the encouragement of local fans and support from investors helped the Samangan team win the Buzkashi league championship one year and finished runner-up the following year.

However, he said,“In Samangan, unfortunately, we do not have a suitable and standard field for our provincial games, which is a big problem for us and our fans. We urge the officials of the National Buzkashi Federation to create a standard and equipped field for us.”

Sarwar Pahlawan, a horse rider from Balkh who has been associated with Buzkashi in the province for over 20 years, says the national Buzkashi game has seen significant growth in this province.

He added,“In these 20 years of my presence in this field, I have seen a large increase in the number of our fans. My two brothers and I play for this sport, and in the future, I hope that my children will also work in this field and take this sport forward.”

On the other hand, Ghulam Khudai, a chapandaz from Badakhshan, says that Buzkashi games are held on various occasions in the province and districts.

He added,“People in Badakhshan have always had a deep interest in this traditional game, which has been passed down to us from our ancestors. Nowadays, the number of people interested in this game is increasing day by day.”

Azizullah Pahlawan, a member of the Buzkashi team from Baghlan, says that for a chapandaz, fast and strong horses are very important, and fortunately, many strong horses have been purchased in Baghlan.

He added,“If Buzkashi chapandazs in Afghanistan are truly supported, they can compete well with other countries and bring great achievements to their country.”

Painda, a resident of Samangan who was watching a Buzkashi game, said that the improvement of security, the purchase of new horses, and the increase in chapandazs in Samangan made him excited and willing to travel for several kilometers to watch this traditional game.

He called on sports authorities to focus on building standard fields for Buzkashi games.

Jumah Gul, a resident of Balkh, shared a similar view, saying that each province's chapandaz should play for their own province.

He argued that in recent years, chapandazs from one province have signed contracts with other provinces and played on their behalf, which has diminished the excitement of this national game.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Sarwar Jalal, head of the National Buzkashi Federation of Afghanistan, told Pajhwok that the process of hiring chapandazs from one province to another was a national and international process, and chapandazs had the right to sign contracts with any team.

Regarding the construction of standard fields, he said,“We are trying to find donors for the fields in Mazar and Kunduz because the Buzkashi Federation does not have a specific budget to build fields. In the near future, we will also visit Malaysia and discuss with officials there to build fields for us.”

The head of the National Buzkashi Federation stressed that the federation's efforts are aimed at further developing Buzkashi and building standard fields for hosting matches.

sa/ma

