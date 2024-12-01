Israeli Occupation Escalates Attacks On Gaza Civilians, Violates Lebanon Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) As the war on Gaza extends into its 422nd day, the Israeli continues to resist efforts to reach a resolution, including a prisoner exchange deal. Meanwhile, ongoing genocidal actions and the obstruction of aid deliveries have deepened the crisis in Gaza.

The of in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation carried out six massacres within the past 24 hours, resulting in 47 deaths and 108 injuries requiring hospitalization. These incidents bring the total death toll since 7 October 2023, to 44,429, with 105,250 injuries recorded due to Israeli aggression.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), announced on Sunday that humanitarian aid delivery through the Kerem Shalom crossing has been suspended due to security risks.

“We have stopped the delivery of aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing... for months, and the road outside the crossing is not safe,” Lazzarini stated on his X account. He highlighted incidents of armed gangs stealing aid convoys and recent seizures of food trucks attempting to enter Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has called for the formation of an international committee to investigate alleged use of internationally banned weapons by the Israeli occupation army in northern Gaza. The movement cited testimonies from civilians and medical professionals reporting“weapons and ammunition that lead to the evaporation of bodies” during recent airstrikes.

A Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Cairo on Saturday to meet with Egyptian officials mediating negotiations with Israel. Simultaneously, a Fatah delegation led by Palestinian National Council head Rawhi Fattouh arrived to participate in discussions.

In Lebanon, since the ceasefire agreement took effect last Wednesday, Israeli forces have repeatedly violated its terms. A drone strike in the town of Rab Thalatheen in southern Lebanon killed two people and injured two others, according to the National News Agency.

Additionally, an Israeli drone was reported flying over Beirut and its southern suburbs on Saturday evening, marking the first such activity since the ceasefire. Its purpose remains unclear.

The National News Agency also reported that Israeli forces fired heavy machine guns from their position near the town of Maroun al-Ras, targeting the vicinity of Bint Jbeil Governmental Hospital and several nearby neighborhoods.



