PM Madbouly Reviews Provisions For Settling Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Dues

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting Sunday to follow up on the requirements for the Unified Procurement Authority to settle the outstanding dues of and medical companies.

The meeting was attended by Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health; Ahmed Kouchouk, Deputy Minister of Finance; Bahaa El-Din Zidan, Chairperson of the Unified Procurement Authority; Ali El-Ghamrawy, Chairperson of the Egyptian Drug Authority; Essam Omar, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank; and other officials from relevant ministries and entities.

Madbouly emphasized the government's commitment to regularly monitoring the availability of medicines and medical supplies and ensuring timely payment to suppliers. This initiative is critical to maintaining the availability of essential medical supplies in the market and balancing the pharmaceutical sector.

He instructed the immediate disbursement of EGP 10bn, previously agreed upon, to settle a large portion of the outstanding dues, thereby supporting local market stability. He also directed the preparation of a strategic reserve plan for medicines and medical supplies to ensure their continuous availability in hospitals. Additionally, he stressed the importance of supporting local pharmaceutical production, particularly for products with proven medical efficacy.

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar reaffirmed the government's dedication to ensuring the availability of essential medicines and medical supplies, given their crucial role in delivering quality healthcare services to citizens. He presented ongoing coordination efforts between the Unified Procurement Authority and the Egyptian Drug Authority to identify and procure necessary items such as medicines, vaccines, and medical preparations.

Ahmed Kouchouk confirmed that the EGP 10bn will be disbursed by the end of the year, reiterating the government's commitment to settling company dues, thereby boosting the availability of medicines and medical supplies.

Bahaa El-Din Zidan provided a detailed report on the Unified Procurement Authority's efforts to secure medical supplies for various healthcare bodies. He highlighted progress in paying for essential imports, including infant formula, vaccines, lab supplies, blood derivatives, surgical equipment, and radiological devices for critical care units.

Ali El-Ghamrawy noted the current focus on promoting locally produced medicines, stressing the continuous coordination with the Unified Procurement Authority in this regard.