Jordanian Field Hospital South Gaza 4 Continues Medical Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 1 (Petra) - Workers of the Jordanian Field Hospital, South Gaza/4, continued to provide their medical services to people in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, in continuation of the makeshift facility's medical and humanitarian efforts to support of Gazans' steadfastness and help them overcome their difficult circumstances due to the Israeli war.In a statement Sunday, the hospital commander said: "Since their arrival to the mission site and commencement of duties, the medical, nursing and administrative staff have received 31,577 patients and performed 1,033 surgeries.""The teams are making efforts to implement His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives to provide the best medical service that would help families overcome the current crisis due to the ongoing war," the official pointed out.For his part, the hospital director stated that the medical staff has performed 354 major surgeries and 679 minor operations so far.During the current mission, he noted 14 births and 783 admissions were dealt with in the hosiptal's various awards.Furthermore, he added that the hospital's medical staff contributed to implanting 185 prosthetic limbs for people who suffered leg amputations during the ongoing war in the strip, as part of the "Restoring Hope" initiative, which was launched under Royal directives to support amputees in Gaza.Since November 20 of last year, the hospital in the southern Gaza Strip has provided its medical and therapeutic services to 252,508 patients.