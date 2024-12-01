Trump Names Lebanese-American Boulos As Middle East Advisor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Agencies

Washington: US President-elect Donald on Sunday named Lebanese-American businessman Massad Boulos as his senior advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, the latest family member to be appointed to a key position.

"I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs," Trump posted on Truth Social of the appointment, which puts his daughter Tiffany's father-in-law in a major White House position.

Boulos was a key emissary for the Trump campaign, helping to mobilize Arab American and Muslim voters, many of whom were angry over President Joe Biden's steadfast support for Israel in the Gaza war even as the civilian death toll rose into the tens of thousands.

The businessman will take over a difficult portfolio, with Israel's genocide still raging in Gaza, and a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon seeing early violations from the Israeli side.

Boulos's son, Michael, is married to Trump's daughter Tiffany.

On Saturday, Trump named real estate executive Charles Kushner -- the father of his son-in-law Jared -- as his pick to be the US ambassador to France, the latest case of Trump eschewing experience or expertise as the criterion for joining his team.

"Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene," said Trump of his appointment to the Middle East advisor job.

"He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community."

The Republican referred to Boulos as "a dealmaker."