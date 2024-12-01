Saudi Crown Prince Leaves After Participating In Kuwait's 45Th GCC Summit
Date
12/1/2024 10:02:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Saudi crown prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud and the accompanying delegation left Kuwait after participating in the 45th GCC Summit.
He was seen off at the Amiri Terminal, by Head of the Mission of Honor, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Saud Al-Sabah. (pickup previous)
ahm
MENAFN01122024000071011013ID1108943702
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.