Saudi Crown Prince Leaves After Participating In Kuwait's 45Th GCC Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Saudi and Prime Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud and the accompanying delegation left Kuwait after participating in the 45th GCC Summit. He was seen off at the Amiri Terminal, by Head of the Mission of Honor, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Al-Saud Al-Sabah. (pickup previous) ahm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.