At Luzhanka-Beregsurany Checkpoint, Empty Trucks Will Be Allowed To Pass By Electronic Recording
12/1/2024 9:13:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Starting December 2, empty trucks will be able to cross the border with Hungary only by electronic recording at the Luzhanka-Beregsurany international automobile checkpoint.
This was reported on facebook by the State Service for transport Safety, Ukrinform reports.
“On December 2, from 11:00 (Ukrainian time), empty trucks at the Luzhanka-Beregsurany checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border can cross the border only by appointment on the website gov or through the eCheck application,” the statement said.
It is noted that registration in the eCheck in order to cross the border through this point began on December 1 at 12:00.
Ukrtranssafety emphasizes that only dump trucks and tilt trucks will be able to cross the border.
As reported, the reconstruction of the Luzhanka-Beregsurany international automobile checkpoint on the border with Hungary is underway under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program.
