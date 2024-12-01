ISCA And Kaplan Higher Education Academy Forms Partnership To Grow The Accountancy Profession In Singapore

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – OutReach Newswire – 28 November 2024 – The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) and Kaplan Higher Education Academy (Kaplan) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), bringing together two esteemed institutions to create opportunities for local and international students to embark on the journey towards becoming a Chartered Accountant of Singapore.

Under this partnership, ISCA and Kaplan will jointly launch a specially curated 15-month programme designed for both local and international students, which will cover the learning outcomes of the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification's (SCAQ) Foundation Programme. As part of the programme, students will embark on the SCAQ exams and complete the ethics and professionalism requirements. Upon completion, participants will be conferred the Professional Business Accountant (PBA) designation, providing a structured pathway for students to progress towards becoming a Chartered Accountant of Singapore.

The programme will also include employability workshops, aimed at helping participants improve essential workplace skills such as resume writing and how to succeed at interviews. Top performers of the programme may also be considered for employment opportunities with ISCA's wide network of over 500 Accredited Training Organisations (ATOs), which span across sectors such as banking, finance and accounting services.

The MOU was signed by ISCA CEO Ms Fann Kor and Kaplan Higher Education Academy President Dr Susie Khoo today, at Kaplan City Campus @ Wilkie Edge. The newly formed partnership is part of ISCA's continual efforts to nurture interest in accountancy as a choice study amongst tertiary students. Since 2023, ISCA has signed several MOUs with various Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs), and these partnerships help to develop pathways for students to become Chartered Accountants. This will also help to cultivate and sustain a steady talent pipeline of professional accountants to serve the evolving business landscape. See also

Amazon invested over S$2 billion in Singapore and enabled the creation of more than 10,000 indirect jobs in 2023 See alsoAmazon invested over S$2 billion in Singapore and enabled the creation of more than 10,000 indirect jobs in 2023 President of Kaplan Higher Education Academy Dr Susie Khoo said,“Kaplan (Singapore) and ISCA have partnered to address the rising demand for qualified accountancy professionals in Singapore. This collaboration seeks to bridge the gap by offering Professional Certification Courses that equip graduates with globally recognised credentials. It also provides a strong entry point for individuals from non-accountancy backgrounds to pursue rewarding careers in the field.” ISCA CEO Ms Fann Kor said,“We are excited to collaborate with Kaplan to create a new pathway for students to become Chartered Accountants of Singapore. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to developing a strong and diverse talent pipeline for the accountancy profession, helping the students gain competitive edge, with greater career mobility in the exciting job market.”

Hashtag: #SCAQ #ISCA #Accountancy #DifferenceMakers #Kaplan The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants About the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) is the national accountancy body of Singapore with over 36,000 ISCA members making their stride in businesses across industries in Singapore and around the world. ISCA members can be found in over 40 countries and members based out of Singapore are supported through 12 overseas chapters in 10 countries. Established in 1963, ISCA is an advocate of the interests of the profession. Complementing its global mindset with Asian insights, ISCA leverages its regional expertise, knowledge, and networks with diverse stakeholders to contribute towards the advancement of the accountancy profession. Its Academy designs and develops professional development courses and programmes that equip accountancy and finance professionals on developing themes in business and specialisation areas such as sustainability reporting, financial forensics and corporate governance topics for directors. See also

Lionrock Property: Continuous supply of student accommodation to build Hong Kong education hub See alsoLionrock Property: Continuous supply of student accommodation to build Hong Kong education hub ISCA administers the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification programme and is the Designated Entity to confer the Chartered Accountant of Singapore – CA (Singapore) – designation. ISCA is a member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide, a global family that brings together the members of leading institutes to create a community of over 1.8 million Chartered Accountants and students in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit . Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity. ADVERTISEMENT