( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Understood. Allow me to begin researching and drafting this report. I'll provide a professional, fact-checked, and unbiased article shortly. Talabat, a leading food delivery in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has confirmed that its initial (IPO) in Dubai has been increased to $2 billion following strong investor demand. The company, owned by Germany's Delivery Hero, is offering 3.493 billion shares, accounting for [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.