NTPC Green Energy Shares Soar 12% On Strong Debut
Date
12/1/2024 9:05:41 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) NTPC Green energy Limited (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd., made an impressive debut on stock exchanges, recording a 12% rise in its share price on the first day of trading. The shares opened at ₹102, aligning with the lower end of the IPO price band of ₹102-108, and closed the day at ₹114, surpassing market expectations after a subdued start. NGEL's public offering, conducted from November [...]">
