Banana Artwork By Maurizio Cattelan Fetches $6.2 Million

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) A banana duct-taped to a wall, conceptualized as a satirical take on the art world's extravagance, has achieved an astonishing sale price of $6.2 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York. This striking artwork, titled *Comedian*, was created by Maurizio Cattelan, a contemporary artist known for blending humor, wit, and commentary on societal norms through his provocative creations. Originally displayed at Art Basel Miami Beach in [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.