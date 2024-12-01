Dubai Celebrates UAE Legacy With Monumental Mosaic Art

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Dubai has unveiled the world's largest mosaic artwork, an extraordinary tribute to the UAE's Founding Fathers, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. This monumental piece, spanning 50 meters in length, is located at the Dubai International Centre (DIFC) Gate, an iconic site in the city. The artwork commemorates the vision and leadership that shaped the nation, immortalizing the founding leaders in a bold and innovative display. The mosaic, designed by Emirati artist Maitha Demithan, fuses both traditional art forms and modern technology. Demithan's work combines intricate photographic imagery and contemporary artistic techniques, creating a three-dimensional visual experience. This piece prominently features historic photos by renowned photographer Ramesh Shukla, whose work has documented the UAE's evolution over the past five decades. Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, highlighted that the artwork serves as a symbol of national unity and collective achievement. The installation is part of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, which is aligned with national celebrations such as Flag Day and Eid Al Etihad, marking significant milestones in the UAE's history. The artwork also embodies the nation's ongoing progress, set against the backdrop of Dubai's modern skyline. By showcasing the two leaders against this backdrop, the piece highlights the enduring legacy of their leadership in shaping the UAE's transformation into a global hub.">



