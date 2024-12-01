Zelensky: Russia Attacked Ukraine This Week With 500 Gabs, 660 Attack Drones, 120 Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the week, the Russian used more than 500 guided aerial bombs, almost 660 attack drones and about 120 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on .

“Last night and this week, our air defense forces, mobile fire groups, and all air defense units worked to protect Ukrainians from Russian air terror. Over 30 attack drones were shot down during the night. In total, Russia used more than 500 guided aerial bombs, almost 660 attack drones and about 120 missiles of various types against us this week,” the Head of State noted.

Video: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelensky

According to him, no country in the world has faced such attacks on a daily basis for such a long time.

“Our state has resisted, our Armed Forces continue to fight the aggressor, our people are working for a strong Ukraine, and our partners support us. And together we are the force that will force Russia to a just peace and restore peace and security in Europe,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President also thanked everyone who understands and supports Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of December 1, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 32 Russian drones, and another 45 were lo t.

Photo: OP