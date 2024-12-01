(MENAFN) Elon Musk has reacted to reports that the Biden administration is pressuring Ukraine to lower its conscription age to 18 to address manpower shortages in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Musk expressed his concerns by asking, “How many more need to die?” following reports that the White House is pushing for younger recruits to join the fight.



Earlier this year, Ukraine lowered its draft age from 27 to 25, and some officials hinted at the possibility of lowering it further. However, Dmitry Litvin, an aide to President Zelensky, criticized the US push, stating that Ukraine’s primary focus should be on receiving promised weapons rather than conscripting more young men. He emphasized that Ukraine is struggling to equip the soldiers it already has due to delays in weapon deliveries.



Musk, an ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, has voiced his desire for an end to the conflict. Reports indicate that he joined a phone call with Zelensky earlier this month, although Musk has not confirmed his participation. Following the call, Musk stated that the “senseless killing will end soon,” aligning with Trump’s pledge to end the war swiftly upon taking office.



Ukraine’s military is also facing low morale, with troops reportedly growing weary from the ongoing battles. Many soldiers are reportedly open to territorial concessions to end the conflict, signaling a potential shift in Ukraine’s stance. Some officials believe that under Trump’s leadership, Ukraine may ultimately have to negotiate with Russia and concede land to bring the war to an end. Russia has long accused Ukraine’s Western allies of using Ukrainian soldiers as expendable assets in a proxy war against Russia.

