Zuckerberg has dinner with Trump

(MENAFN) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg dined with US President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a meeting confirmed by Meta. Zuckerberg, who oversees Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, expressed gratitude for the invitation and the opportunity to engage with Trump’s team about the future of American innovation. This dinner marks a shift from Zuckerberg’s previous actions, such as censoring Trump and supporting the Democrats in 2020. The details of their conversation remain private, though Trump's team acknowledged the meeting.



Trump’s spokesman initially declined to comment but later confirmed the dinner. Trump’s deputy chief of staff noted that Zuckerberg's interest in supporting the national renewal of America under Trump's leadership was evident. The meeting came after Zuckerberg banned Trump from Facebook and Instagram in 2021 following the January 6 Capitol riot, citing Trump's role in inciting the violence. In the 2020 election, Zuckerberg had donated $400 million to promote voting efforts in Democrat-majority areas, but Trump now warns against such donations as election interference. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who has become one of Trump’s closest advisers, reversed bans on Trump’s social media accounts after purchasing Twitter (now X) and has been tasked with reducing US bureaucracy through a new initiative.

