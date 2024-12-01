Iraqi KRG military release several Arab detainees from Kirkuk

(MENAFN) The Peshmerga and military forces of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional (KRG) recently released several Arab detainees who had been held without proceedings between 2003 and 2017. The detainees had been transferred from Kirkuk to Sulaymaniyah, located in the northeastern part of Iraq, where they were held in prisons without court orders. Lawmaker Wasfi al-Asi confirmed the release during a press conference in Kirkuk and highlighted that efforts would continue until all detainees are freed.



The families of the detainees, many of whom have been missing for years, expressed hope that their loved ones would be among those released. Al-Asi also called for similar actions to be taken in Erbil, urging authorities to address the ongoing issue of unlawful detentions in Kurdish-controlled areas. The detainees were held during a period of unilateral Kurdish administration in Kirkuk, from 2003 to 2017, when thousands of Arabs were detained without proper legal processes.



These detentions were carried out by Peshmerga and Asayish forces, affiliated with Kurdish political parties. The lack of legal proceedings during this period has been a source of longstanding grievances among the Arab population in Kirkuk. The release of these detainees represents a significant step in resolving these issues and addressing the rights of those affected by unlawful detentions.



The situation surrounding these detentions is a sensitive issue, as it involves both political and ethnic tensions in the region. The recent releases offer hope for further reconciliation between Kurdish authorities and the Arab population, as well as the possibility of more detainees being freed in the future.

MENAFN01122024000045015839ID1108943215